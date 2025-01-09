WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Houthi's two advanced conventional weapon storage facilities in Yemen have been destroyed in U.S. airstrikes.The airstrikes, targeting the Iranian-backed militant group, were carried out by U.S. Central Command forces within Houthi-controlled territories of Yemen on Wednesday.The Houthis used these facilities to conduct attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.There were no injuries or damage to U.S. personnel or equipment in the attacks, Centcom said in a press release.'The strikes are part of CENTCOM's effort to degrade Iranian-backed Houthi attempts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region,' it added.The rebel movement, which controls much of Yemen, have been frequently targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, including U.S. military vessels and oil tankers, since mid-November in retaliation for Israeli attacks in Gaza.The Red Sea is an artery for nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade, including eight per cent of the world's grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil, and eight per cent of liquefied natural gas.The risky situation in the trade route has forced many shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, and reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX