WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540, TCS.NS), Thursday reported third-quarter results, revealing a rise in profit to INR 12,444 crores, from INR 11,097 crores in the previous year.Earnings per share stood at INR 34.21 compared to INR 30.29 last year.For the quarter, revenue increased to INR 63,973 crores, from INR 60,583 crores in the prior year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX