PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in December, figures from the labor office showed Thursday.The unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in December, up from 3.9 in the previous month.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.There were 306,500 unemployed people in December, compared to 290,400 a month ago.The labor office reported that by the end of September, job offices had registered a total of 246,573 vacancies, down from 255,641 in the preceding month.