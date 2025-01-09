Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical to Host Meetings During the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Kevin Williamson will host one-on-one investor meetings in San Francisco, CA during the week of January 13th in accordance with the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the industry's leading global investment forum, bringing together top executives, investors, and innovators across the healthcare ecosystem. With over 500 healthcare companies presenting, the event showcases groundbreaking advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare technologies.

To arrange a meeting with management during the week of the conference, please contact Tenon Medical investor relations at tenon@mzgroup.us.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on two commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, and 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran®, PiSIF®, CAT PiSIF®, ETAD®, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion®, CAT SIJ Fusion System®, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System®, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System®, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System®, and Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device® are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM is also a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

IR Contact:

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

203-741-8811

MZ North America

tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.

