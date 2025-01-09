OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), an alternative asset manager, Thursday announced that it has received approval to renew its normal course issuer bid, allowing it to buy up to 37.13 million Class A Limited Voting Shares. It has also set up an automatic purchase plan.The 37,123,295 Class A Limited Voting Shares make up about 10 percent of the public float of the company's total outstanding Class A Shares.The normal course issuer bid will run from January 13, 2025, to January 12, 2026, unless Brookfield Asset Management finishes its purchases earlier.Out of the 34.61 million Class A Shares approved for purchase under the company's previous normal course issuer bid, which started on January 11, 2024, and ends on January 10, 2025, no shares have been purchased as of January 6, 2025.The automatic purchase plan enables a potential buying of Class A Shares during the normal course issuer bid period.In the pre-market trading, BAM is 0.52% higher at $56 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX