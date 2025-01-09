WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, Thursday said it has launched IQ8 Microinverters in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica.IQ8 Microinverters with peak output power of 480 W are designed to pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC.The company added that it is working with installers and distributors throughout Latin America, including the recent launch of IQ8 Microinverters in the Caribbean, as well as ongoing operations in Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.'Our global expansion continues with the launch of new products in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. We continue to deliver immense value and empower more customers with advanced, dependable energy solutions that drive savings, reliability, and clean energy adoption' said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX