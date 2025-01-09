Orbia Advance Corporation (BMV: ORBIA*) has been featured in the 12th edition of the Merco México ranking of the companies with the best reputations in Mexico. The prestigious and rigorous ranking analyzes 27 different sources of information and perceptions from over 36,000 individual surveys to identify the companies that stand out for their excellence in leadership, ethical practices, social responsibility and innovation.

Merco Mexico's ranking determines the top companies through a compilation of factors including economic results, quality of business offerings, digital presence and the perceptions held by different stakeholder groups such as analysts, journalists, academics, employees of the evaluated organizations, students, representatives of non-governmental organizations and business leaders. The assessment follows ESOMAR standards and results are then verified by KPMG.

"While Orbia is today a global company with operations in over 50 countries, its storied history in Mexico and long-standing commitment to sustainable growth and corporate citizenship has had a profound impact in the region," said Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and President, Orbia Mexico. "We are grateful for this honor from Merco México and will continue our mission-critical work to advance life by providing sustainable and innovative solutions for food and water security, connectivity and decarbonization and the energy transition to customers and communities across Mexico, Latin America and beyond."

Orbia's origination dates to 1953. In 1978, the company achieved listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange and in 2005 began its 15-year global expansion, acquiring leading businesses in PVC resins and compounds, water management, precision agriculture and data communications. In 2019, the company became Orbia: a strategic change that underscored the company's expanded footprint and purpose to advance life around the world by addressing the world's toughest challenges. Orbia maintains one of its four global headquarters in Mexico City and continues to play a leading role in the Mexican business community.

In 2024, Orbia was one of 12 companies with executive management team members elected to the Board of Directors for the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Mexico chapter. Orbia trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV: ORBIA), is one of the 30 companies included in the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index and one of 34 companies in Mexico that has committed to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

