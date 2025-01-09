WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced more than $332 million for 171 grants across 32 states to modernize airports through the Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program.The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $25 billion over five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements.The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and noise compatibility projects.'We are using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make historic investments in our nation's airports to address a backlog of needs and accommodate growing air travel demand,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'These investments-some already completed and many more still underway-ensure the traveling public will have safer and more accessible and efficient airports for decades to come.'Airports receiving funding include Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona ($84.3 million) to construct a new 2,100-foot Taxiway U and bridge to accommodate more aircraft operations; Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport in Alaska ($18.8 million) to expand the terminal to accommodate additional passengers and to rehabilitate the snow removal equipment storage building; Tallahassee International Airport in Florida ($6.7 million) to construct a new Taxiway; Hector International Airport in North Dakota ($3.9 million) to expand the existing terminal to add four new gates to accommodate more passengers; Telluride Regional Airport in Colorado ($2.6 million) to install new navigational aids to enhance safety; Ruston Regional Airport in Louisiana ($324,000) to expand the existing Southeast Apron; and Geraldine Airport in Montana ($177,840) to reseal existing Taxiway A and Runway 8/26 pavement and joints to enhance safety. Additionally, this grant funds the acquisition of 2.62 acres of land to protect the approach to Runway 8/26 and bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX