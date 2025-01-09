DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output decreased for the first time in five months in November, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.Manufacturing output fell a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 16.4 percent surge in October.On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector dropped 5.2 percent versus a 5.0 percent growth in the prior month.Industrial production shrank 6.0 percent in November compared to last year, in contrast to a 16.4 growth a month ago.Compared to the previous month, industrial output showed a decrease of 5.9 percent in November versus a 5.0 percent decrease in October.During the September-November period, production in the manufacturing industries decreased by 2.9 percent compared with the previous three-month period.The modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics sectors, recorded an annual growth of 3.3 percent in industrial production in the same period last year, and the traditional sector showed an increase of 4.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX