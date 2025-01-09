LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade gap increased in November from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.50 billion in November from EUR 1.96 billion in the same month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 2.53 million.Exports fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 16.9 percent growth in October.Imports grew 4.7 percent annually in November, following a 7.3 percent rise in the previous month.Data showed that there was a 10.0 percent decrease in exports of transport equipment and a 7.7 percent fall in the outflows of machinery and other capital goods.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX