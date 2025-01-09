HEXAOM: SIGNATURE OF AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE HDV GROUP, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS PRECEDENT

As announced last November, Hexaom signed an acquisition agreement today -subject to conditions precedent, including the authorisation from the French competition authority (Autorité de la Concurrence)-for a 75.5% stake in the HDV Group.

Headquartered near Bordeaux (33), HDV is a home builder that primarily operates in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region and Loiret department. It markets the Alpha Constructions, ya'K construire.com, So'9 Habitat, Couleur Villas, Optiméa and Alliance Construction Aquitaine brands.

HDV Group posted revenue of €98 million in 2023 and has around 150 employees. This acquisition would be immediately accretive.

Completion of this acquisition is planned for late January or early February 2025.

Next press release: 2024 Revenue, 7 February 2025, after market close.

ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of HEXAOM, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 45 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector. The group, leader in the home building, renovation, and first-time owners' markets in France currently serves more than 10,000 customers a year, has built more than 150,000 houses, has carried out over 90,000 renovations, employs nearly 1,400 people, and recorded revenue of €1 024,4 million in 2023.

HEXAOM is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

ISIN code: FR 0004159473 -Mnemonic ALHEX

