WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Informatica Inc. (INFA), Thursday announced a decision to bring Cloud Data Governance and Catalog on Google Cloud Marketplace through its expanded partnership with Google Cloud.The solution intends to offer robust data governance and catalog solution to its customers. It would also help organizations to easily govern, classify, define, discover, catalog, and measure data across the enterprise.The tech company added that the solution is built on its AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud.In the pre-market hours, Informatica's stock is trading at $25.87, up 1.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.