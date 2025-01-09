BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as imports fell much faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The trade deficit dropped to EUR 124.9 million in November from EUR 319.9 million in the corresponding month last year. In October, the shortfall was EUR 291.9 million.As compared to last year, exports fell 3.0 percent, and imports plunged by 12.5 percent.On a monthly basis, both exports and imports tumbled by 7.9 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively, in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX