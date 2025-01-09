Prysmian Earns Equality 100 Award in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRCF) 2025 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Prysmian joins the 765 U.S. businesses that will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. This year's CEI includes 1,449 businesses - the highest number of rated companies since the start of the CEI in 2002.

"At Prysmian, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to thrive as their authentic selves, said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "This milestone demonstrates our diverse strengths as a company and while last year's score of 95 was a significant achievement, this year's perfect score demonstrates our continuous efforts to improve and lead the way in workplace equality."

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the HRC, America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. The HRC Foundation's work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and more.

"The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, SHRM-CP, HRCF Senior Director of Workplace Equality. "As conversations evolve on corporate America's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community."

The results of the 2025 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2025 CEI now surveys 1,449 participants, further demonstrating the tremendous growth of the CEI. A record-breaking 98 percent of CEI businesses have nondiscrimination protections specific to gender identity.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers and includes Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

1. Nondiscrimination policies across business entities;

2. Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

3. Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

4. Corporate social responsibility.

