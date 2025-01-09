Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Andean Precious Metals Corp. ("Andean Precious Metals" or the "Company") (TSX: APM), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U22wnmTOqTE

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer. With a strategic focus on operational excellence and community engagement, the Company is well-positioned for continued success and long-term growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236578

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange