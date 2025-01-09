Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

30,599 shares

€134,615.99 in cash.

Transactions during the second half 2024:

BUY 253,462 shares 1,060,310.22 EUR 488 transactions SELL 259,038 shares 1,107,913.49 EUR 452 transactions

For information, as of June 28th, 2024, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

36,135 shares

€89,040.54 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and Software as Medical Devices, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

APPENDIX

BUY SELL ALMDT FP Number of Transactions Number of Shares Volumes in EUR Number of Transactions Number of Shares Volumes in EUR Total 488 253,462 1,060,310.22 452 259,038 1,107,913.49 20240701 1 1 2.63 4 2,641 7,066.23 20240702 3 1,761 4,616.69 1 1 2.69 20240703 2 921 2,376.25 2 137 364.41 20240704 2 225 585.04 1 1 2.64 20240705 1 1 2.63 4 2,601 6,991.43 20240708 1 1 2.74 3 2,041 5,637.54 20240709 4 3,211 8,695.59 2 851 2,399.79 20240710 4 3,111 8,176.26 1 1 2.66 20240711 4 2,941 7,455.60 1 1 2.60 20240712 4 2,851 6,828.26 1 1 2.46 20240715 6 3,991 9,172.78 1 1 2.38 20240716 3 1,651 3,587.80 2 1,351 3,053.20 20240717 5 2,718 5,887.23 1 1 2.27 20240718 5 3,921 8,068.52 1 1 2.12 20240719 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20240722 1 1 3.92 11 11,951 47,209.12 20240723 5 2,961 11,187.20 2 1,141 4,564.00 20240724 5 2,961 10,448.10 2 1,191 4,406.70 20240725 6 3,131 10,512.67 4 3,241 11,563.87 20240726 1 1 3.78 11 10,591 41,863.78 20240729 4 2,831 10,842.40 3 1,325 5,307.68 20240730 4 3,371 12,929.70 7 5,611 23,218.70 20240731 1 1 3.99 4 2,431 9,752.39 20240801 1 1 4.17 5 2,891 12,357.17 20240802 5 3,651 14,961.52 4 1,621 6,943.12 20240805 1 1 3.87 1 1 3.87 20240806 1 1 3.88 4 2,181 8,681.28 20240807 1 1 4.30 11 6,531 28,582.50 20240808 4 2,716 12,448.80 12 5,431 26,734.78 20240809 2 1,011 5,136.05 5 1,821 9,639.95 20240812 2 1,001 5,265.32 16 5,751 33,324.96 20240813 6 4,224 24,533.55 7 1,708 10,417.39 20240814 4 2,201 12,904.98 1 1 5.98 20240815 3 1,651 9,730.99 1 1 5.99 20240816 2 861 5,062.73 4 1,471 8,871.93 20240819 5 2,605 15,755.32 14 5,531 35,700.52 20240820 3 1,631 10,366.97 4 1,201 7,967.77 20240821 3 1,306 9,559.21 12 4,140 30,016.33 20240822 7 4,275 30,024.79 4 974 7,160.41 20240823 5 2,441 16,951.00 1 1 7.00 20240826 6 3,074 20,942.44 1 1 6.84 20240827 1 1 6.88 6 2,431 17,173.28 20240828 4 1,621 11,327.95 1 1 7.15 20240829 6 2,991 19,610.61 3 1,351 9,486.81 20240830 16 9,490 58,990.20 5 2,251 16,035.10 20240902 9 4,211 23,162.05 1 1 5.75 20240903 3 921 4,939.82 8 5,481 31,361.62 20240904 3 1,131 6,201.52 1 1 5.52 20240905 1 1 5.58 8 5,821 34,091.78 20240906 11 7,151 38,820.73 1 1 5.83 20240909 10 5,221 24,982.39 1 1 4.99 20240910 5 2,011 8,942.53 5 3,981 18,732.93 20240911 5 2,361 9,855.00 5 3,761 16,782.60 20240912 9 5,241 22,775.18 5 3,381 15,873.78 20240913 1 1 4.31 7 5,431 23,964.51 20240916 6 3,401 14,818.50 1 1 4.50 20240917 6 3,231 13,064.07 1 1 4.12 20240918 2 253 1,017.11 5 3,931 16,559.07 20240919 4 2,167 8,619.59 3 1,210 4,995.25 20240920 4 2,121 8,351.80 11 8,141 34,611.60 20240923 6 3,661 15,911.00 3 1,531 7,019.60 20240924 3 1,321 5,851.08 2 951 4,336.48 20240925 3 1,331 5,788.85 2 981 4,394.85 20240926 6 3,441 14,580.93 1 1 4.33 20240927 3 1,134 4,547.62 3 1,861 7,751.22 20240930 5 2,231 9,204.39 4 1,801 7,743.39 20241001 5 2,581 10,858.89 1 1 4.29 20241002 1 1 4.07 2 1,141 4,700.87 20241003 4 2,001 7,919.07 1 1 4.07 20241004 1 1 3.98 7 6,531 27,162.38 20241007 4 2,241 9,406.88 1 1 4.28 20241008 4 1,357 5,519.96 2 1,031 4,330.12 20241009 4 2,121 8,606.32 1 1 4.12 20241010 5 2,561 10,119.70 1 1 4.10 20241011 5 2,441 9,157.85 2 1,191 4,621.05 20241014 4 1,901 6,839.22 3 1,274 4,716.30 20241015 4 1,851 6,659.10 2 1,271 4,702.70 20241016 4 1,791 6,515.08 4 2,298 8,659.96 20241017 1 1 3.78 5 4,411 16,993.18 20241018 1 1 3.93 5 3,841 15,564.53 20241021 5 2,961 11,700.31 3 1,751 7,258.51 20241022 4 2,161 8,811.73 1 1 4.13 20241023 5 2,601 10,381.72 1 1 4.12 20241024 3 1,411 5,522.36 1 1 3.96 20241025 5 2,291 8,869.34 1 1 3.94 20241028 4 1,661 6,307.89 4 3,711 14,677.29 20241029 4 1,781 6,905.90 1 1 3.90 20241030 4 1,691 6,388.00 1 1 3.80 20241031 1 1 3.80 4 3,281 12,692.20 20241101 1 1 3.88 5 4,241 16,931.68 20241104 4 2,011 8,119.69 1 1 4.09 20241105 3 1,227 4,878.35 1 1 3.99 20241106 5 2,371 9,289.41 4 2,501 10,162.01 20241107 1 1 3.93 10 8,971 37,225.93 20241108 6 3,691 15,492.18 1 1 4.38 20241111 1 1 4.11 4 2,491 10,383.51 20241112 6 3,711 15,228.80 1 1 4.20 20241113 1 1 4.06 5 3,701 15,441.46 20241114 4 2,311 9,700.70 1 1 4.30 20241115 2 611 2,505.20 2 1,041 4,393.00 20241118 4 2,271 9,078.72 1 1 4.12 20241119 5 2,781 10,704.69 1 1 3.89 20241120 4 1,991 7,600.89 1 1 3.89 20241121 9 5,081 17,810.55 1 1 3.75 20241122 6 2,611 8,707.40 2 259 901.24 20241125 1 1 3.46 5 4,991 17,713.06 20241126 9 5,031 16,311.88 1 1 3.48 20241127 2 471 1,431.99 5 5,001 16,061.09 20241128 4 2,091 6,309.89 5 4,581 14,861.44 20241129 1 1 3.27 6 5,681 18,900.97 20241202 6 4,091 12,893.20 1 1 3.20 20241203 4 2,521 7,425.76 3 2,061 6,317.56 20241204 1 1 3.08 5 3,534 11,085.74 20241205 4 2,621 8,119.00 1 1 3.20 20241206 1 1 3.10 4 3,441 11,062.70 20241209 1 1 3.20 5 3,721 12,461.60 20241210 1 1 3.50 2 971 3,393.65 20241211 5 3,591 12,266.27 1 1 3.47 20241212 4 2,541 8,633.25 1 1 3.45 20241213 1 1 3.40 11 8,621 31,589.20 20241216 6 4,261 16,040.14 8 5,301 21,614.54 20241217 6 4,531 16,693.59 1 1 3.79 20241218 5 2,987 10,590.42 3 1,701 6,268.78 20241219 4 2,601 9,186.94 1 1 3.54 20241220 4 2,451 8,523.72 3 1,901 6,853.52 20241223 1 1 3.68 8 6,901 26,053.68 20241224 1 1 3.61 3 1,551 5,746.61 20241225 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20241226 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20241227 1 1 3.69 2 511 1,962.09 20241230 4 2,961 10,948.52 1 1 3.72 20241231 2 761 2,830.98 2 931 3,537.78

