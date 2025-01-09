Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:
- 30,599 shares
- €134,615.99 in cash.
Transactions during the second half 2024:
BUY
253,462 shares
1,060,310.22 EUR
488 transactions
SELL
259,038 shares
1,107,913.49 EUR
452 transactions
For information, as of June 28th, 2024, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 36,135 shares
- €89,040.54 in cash
For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and Software as Medical Devices, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
APPENDIX
BUY
SELL
ALMDT FP
Number of Transactions
Number of Shares
Volumes in EUR
Number of Transactions
Number of Shares
Volumes in EUR
Total
488
253,462
1,060,310.22
452
259,038
1,107,913.49
20240701
1
1
2.63
4
2,641
7,066.23
20240702
3
1,761
4,616.69
1
1
2.69
20240703
2
921
2,376.25
2
137
364.41
20240704
2
225
585.04
1
1
2.64
20240705
1
1
2.63
4
2,601
6,991.43
20240708
1
1
2.74
3
2,041
5,637.54
20240709
4
3,211
8,695.59
2
851
2,399.79
20240710
4
3,111
8,176.26
1
1
2.66
20240711
4
2,941
7,455.60
1
1
2.60
20240712
4
2,851
6,828.26
1
1
2.46
20240715
6
3,991
9,172.78
1
1
2.38
20240716
3
1,651
3,587.80
2
1,351
3,053.20
20240717
5
2,718
5,887.23
1
1
2.27
20240718
5
3,921
8,068.52
1
1
2.12
20240719
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20240722
1
1
3.92
11
11,951
47,209.12
20240723
5
2,961
11,187.20
2
1,141
4,564.00
20240724
5
2,961
10,448.10
2
1,191
4,406.70
20240725
6
3,131
10,512.67
4
3,241
11,563.87
20240726
1
1
3.78
11
10,591
41,863.78
20240729
4
2,831
10,842.40
3
1,325
5,307.68
20240730
4
3,371
12,929.70
7
5,611
23,218.70
20240731
1
1
3.99
4
2,431
9,752.39
20240801
1
1
4.17
5
2,891
12,357.17
20240802
5
3,651
14,961.52
4
1,621
6,943.12
20240805
1
1
3.87
1
1
3.87
20240806
1
1
3.88
4
2,181
8,681.28
20240807
1
1
4.30
11
6,531
28,582.50
20240808
4
2,716
12,448.80
12
5,431
26,734.78
20240809
2
1,011
5,136.05
5
1,821
9,639.95
20240812
2
1,001
5,265.32
16
5,751
33,324.96
20240813
6
4,224
24,533.55
7
1,708
10,417.39
20240814
4
2,201
12,904.98
1
1
5.98
20240815
3
1,651
9,730.99
1
1
5.99
20240816
2
861
5,062.73
4
1,471
8,871.93
20240819
5
2,605
15,755.32
14
5,531
35,700.52
20240820
3
1,631
10,366.97
4
1,201
7,967.77
20240821
3
1,306
9,559.21
12
4,140
30,016.33
20240822
7
4,275
30,024.79
4
974
7,160.41
20240823
5
2,441
16,951.00
1
1
7.00
20240826
6
3,074
20,942.44
1
1
6.84
20240827
1
1
6.88
6
2,431
17,173.28
20240828
4
1,621
11,327.95
1
1
7.15
20240829
6
2,991
19,610.61
3
1,351
9,486.81
20240830
16
9,490
58,990.20
5
2,251
16,035.10
20240902
9
4,211
23,162.05
1
1
5.75
20240903
3
921
4,939.82
8
5,481
31,361.62
20240904
3
1,131
6,201.52
1
1
5.52
20240905
1
1
5.58
8
5,821
34,091.78
20240906
11
7,151
38,820.73
1
1
5.83
20240909
10
5,221
24,982.39
1
1
4.99
20240910
5
2,011
8,942.53
5
3,981
18,732.93
20240911
5
2,361
9,855.00
5
3,761
16,782.60
20240912
9
5,241
22,775.18
5
3,381
15,873.78
20240913
1
1
4.31
7
5,431
23,964.51
20240916
6
3,401
14,818.50
1
1
4.50
20240917
6
3,231
13,064.07
1
1
4.12
20240918
2
253
1,017.11
5
3,931
16,559.07
20240919
4
2,167
8,619.59
3
1,210
4,995.25
20240920
4
2,121
8,351.80
11
8,141
34,611.60
20240923
6
3,661
15,911.00
3
1,531
7,019.60
20240924
3
1,321
5,851.08
2
951
4,336.48
20240925
3
1,331
5,788.85
2
981
4,394.85
20240926
6
3,441
14,580.93
1
1
4.33
20240927
3
1,134
4,547.62
3
1,861
7,751.22
20240930
5
2,231
9,204.39
4
1,801
7,743.39
20241001
5
2,581
10,858.89
1
1
4.29
20241002
1
1
4.07
2
1,141
4,700.87
20241003
4
2,001
7,919.07
1
1
4.07
20241004
1
1
3.98
7
6,531
27,162.38
20241007
4
2,241
9,406.88
1
1
4.28
20241008
4
1,357
5,519.96
2
1,031
4,330.12
20241009
4
2,121
8,606.32
1
1
4.12
20241010
5
2,561
10,119.70
1
1
4.10
20241011
5
2,441
9,157.85
2
1,191
4,621.05
20241014
4
1,901
6,839.22
3
1,274
4,716.30
20241015
4
1,851
6,659.10
2
1,271
4,702.70
20241016
4
1,791
6,515.08
4
2,298
8,659.96
20241017
1
1
3.78
5
4,411
16,993.18
20241018
1
1
3.93
5
3,841
15,564.53
20241021
5
2,961
11,700.31
3
1,751
7,258.51
20241022
4
2,161
8,811.73
1
1
4.13
20241023
5
2,601
10,381.72
1
1
4.12
20241024
3
1,411
5,522.36
1
1
3.96
20241025
5
2,291
8,869.34
1
1
3.94
20241028
4
1,661
6,307.89
4
3,711
14,677.29
20241029
4
1,781
6,905.90
1
1
3.90
20241030
4
1,691
6,388.00
1
1
3.80
20241031
1
1
3.80
4
3,281
12,692.20
20241101
1
1
3.88
5
4,241
16,931.68
20241104
4
2,011
8,119.69
1
1
4.09
20241105
3
1,227
4,878.35
1
1
3.99
20241106
5
2,371
9,289.41
4
2,501
10,162.01
20241107
1
1
3.93
10
8,971
37,225.93
20241108
6
3,691
15,492.18
1
1
4.38
20241111
1
1
4.11
4
2,491
10,383.51
20241112
6
3,711
15,228.80
1
1
4.20
20241113
1
1
4.06
5
3,701
15,441.46
20241114
4
2,311
9,700.70
1
1
4.30
20241115
2
611
2,505.20
2
1,041
4,393.00
20241118
4
2,271
9,078.72
1
1
4.12
20241119
5
2,781
10,704.69
1
1
3.89
20241120
4
1,991
7,600.89
1
1
3.89
20241121
9
5,081
17,810.55
1
1
3.75
20241122
6
2,611
8,707.40
2
259
901.24
20241125
1
1
3.46
5
4,991
17,713.06
20241126
9
5,031
16,311.88
1
1
3.48
20241127
2
471
1,431.99
5
5,001
16,061.09
20241128
4
2,091
6,309.89
5
4,581
14,861.44
20241129
1
1
3.27
6
5,681
18,900.97
20241202
6
4,091
12,893.20
1
1
3.20
20241203
4
2,521
7,425.76
3
2,061
6,317.56
20241204
1
1
3.08
5
3,534
11,085.74
20241205
4
2,621
8,119.00
1
1
3.20
20241206
1
1
3.10
4
3,441
11,062.70
20241209
1
1
3.20
5
3,721
12,461.60
20241210
1
1
3.50
2
971
3,393.65
20241211
5
3,591
12,266.27
1
1
3.47
20241212
4
2,541
8,633.25
1
1
3.45
20241213
1
1
3.40
11
8,621
31,589.20
20241216
6
4,261
16,040.14
8
5,301
21,614.54
20241217
6
4,531
16,693.59
1
1
3.79
20241218
5
2,987
10,590.42
3
1,701
6,268.78
20241219
4
2,601
9,186.94
1
1
3.54
20241220
4
2,451
8,523.72
3
1,901
6,853.52
20241223
1
1
3.68
8
6,901
26,053.68
20241224
1
1
3.61
3
1,551
5,746.61
20241225
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20241226
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20241227
1
1
3.69
2
511
1,962.09
20241230
4
2,961
10,948.52
1
1
3.72
20241231
2
761
2,830.98
2
931
3,537.78
