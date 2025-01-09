Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
09.01.25
08:03 Uhr
17,450 Euro
-0,100
-0,57 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70018,15019:38
Dow Jones News
09.01.2025 18:28 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: Bilendi launches a US panel as part of its panel expansion strategy

Finanznachrichten News

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi launches a US panel as part of its panel expansion strategy 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi launches a US panel as part of its panel expansion strategy 
09-Jan-2025 / 17:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Bilendi launches a US panel 
as part of its panel expansion strategy 
 
Paris, January 9, 2025 - Bilendi, a leading provider of technology, data, and AI-driven solutions for the market 
research industry in Europe, continues to advance its panel expansion strategy. In December 2024, Bilendi announced the 
acquisition of Netquest, a leader in technology and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America. 
This strategic move expanded Bilendi's international footprint into new geographical areas (Iberian Peninsula and Latin 
America), enhanced its offerings, strengthened its proprietary technologies, and positioned itself as a global leader 
in its sector. 
The acquisition of Netquest has transformed the Group into a unique market player, offering a portfolio of panels that 
meet the highest quality standards and ISO certification. This portfolio now encompasses over 4 million panellists, 
spanning 36 countries (17 in Europe, 19 in Latin America) and will reach 50 countries with the ongoing European 
expansion plan, recently announced by Bilendi. Additionally, the Group operates 13 panels for passive behavioural 
measurement, further enhancing its capabilities in innovative data collection. 
Bilendi has expanded its global presence by launching a new US panel. 
In response to growing client demand for high-quality panels, Bilendi is proud to announce the launch of its new 
proprietary panel in the United States. This strategic expansion allows the company to provide access to a diverse and 
trustworthy pool of survey participants across the U.S., all while upholding the rigorous quality standards that are 
the hallmark of its European operations. 
In the competitive U.S. market, Bilendi differentiates itself with an unwavering commitment to the market research 
industry's highest quality standards. Central to the company's success is its proprietary model, built on a foundation 
of rigorous quality assurance processes. Bilendi employs a 'true panel' approach, characterised by continuous 
recruitment and meticulous panellist management. This method ensures complete transparency and control at every stage, 
from panellist recruitment to sampling, delivering reliable and actionable insights to clients. 
Commitment to excellence and innovation. 
Bilendi maintains its leadership in the market research industry, by adhering to stringent quality standards and 
leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence. This steadfast commitment to excellence is evident 
across every stage of its operations, from panellist recruitment and lifecycle management to sampling and 
incentivisation. With the same rigorous standards applied to its US panel, Bilendi ensures exceptional data quality and 
reliability in all markets it serves. 
Furthermore, Bilendi successfully renewed its ISO 20252:2019 certification for its quality management system in 
November 2024. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and 
maintaining the highest industry standards as it continues its ambitious global expansion. 
 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"Bilendi has steadily expanded its reach to provide international coverage in the market research industry. As many of 
our clients conduct multinational studies, the demand for a U.S. panel managed by Bilendi, upholding the same renowned 
quality standards, has grown significantly. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our U.S. panel, addressing 
this need and further strengthening our global capabilities." 
 
Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading) 
 
About Bilendi 
Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission 
is to collect and process reliable data in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. 
for use by researchers in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they 
can make informed decisions. 
With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, 
Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, 
a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. 
In October 2024, Bilendi announced its expansion into the UX Research market, and the acquisition of the company 
Tandemz, specialised in the recruitment of UX testers. 
In December 2024, Bilendi announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Netquest, a leader in technology and data 
for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America. Netquest has a team of 270 people in 8 countries, and 
operates the most reputable panels in Spain, Portugal and 19 Latin American countries, bringing together over 1,500,000 
panellists. The transaction is expected to close in early February 2025, subject to satisfaction of the usual 
conditions. 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - 
"Innovative company" status from BPI France. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
Contacts 
BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi launches a US panel as part of its panel expansion strategy 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2064831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2064831 09-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064831&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
