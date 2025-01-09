DJ BILENDI: Bilendi launches a US panel as part of its panel expansion strategy

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi launches a US panel as part of its panel expansion strategy 09-Jan-2025 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi launches a US panel as part of its panel expansion strategy Paris, January 9, 2025 - Bilendi, a leading provider of technology, data, and AI-driven solutions for the market research industry in Europe, continues to advance its panel expansion strategy. In December 2024, Bilendi announced the acquisition of Netquest, a leader in technology and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America. This strategic move expanded Bilendi's international footprint into new geographical areas (Iberian Peninsula and Latin America), enhanced its offerings, strengthened its proprietary technologies, and positioned itself as a global leader in its sector. The acquisition of Netquest has transformed the Group into a unique market player, offering a portfolio of panels that meet the highest quality standards and ISO certification. This portfolio now encompasses over 4 million panellists, spanning 36 countries (17 in Europe, 19 in Latin America) and will reach 50 countries with the ongoing European expansion plan, recently announced by Bilendi. Additionally, the Group operates 13 panels for passive behavioural measurement, further enhancing its capabilities in innovative data collection. Bilendi has expanded its global presence by launching a new US panel. In response to growing client demand for high-quality panels, Bilendi is proud to announce the launch of its new proprietary panel in the United States. This strategic expansion allows the company to provide access to a diverse and trustworthy pool of survey participants across the U.S., all while upholding the rigorous quality standards that are the hallmark of its European operations. In the competitive U.S. market, Bilendi differentiates itself with an unwavering commitment to the market research industry's highest quality standards. Central to the company's success is its proprietary model, built on a foundation of rigorous quality assurance processes. Bilendi employs a 'true panel' approach, characterised by continuous recruitment and meticulous panellist management. This method ensures complete transparency and control at every stage, from panellist recruitment to sampling, delivering reliable and actionable insights to clients. Commitment to excellence and innovation. Bilendi maintains its leadership in the market research industry, by adhering to stringent quality standards and leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence. This steadfast commitment to excellence is evident across every stage of its operations, from panellist recruitment and lifecycle management to sampling and incentivisation. With the same rigorous standards applied to its US panel, Bilendi ensures exceptional data quality and reliability in all markets it serves. Furthermore, Bilendi successfully renewed its ISO 20252:2019 certification for its quality management system in November 2024. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and maintaining the highest industry standards as it continues its ambitious global expansion. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "Bilendi has steadily expanded its reach to provide international coverage in the market research industry. As many of our clients conduct multinational studies, the demand for a U.S. panel managed by Bilendi, upholding the same renowned quality standards, has grown significantly. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our U.S. panel, addressing this need and further strengthening our global capabilities." Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading) About Bilendi Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions. With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. In October 2024, Bilendi announced its expansion into the UX Research market, and the acquisition of the company Tandemz, specialised in the recruitment of UX testers. In December 2024, Bilendi announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Netquest, a leader in technology and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America. Netquest has a team of 270 people in 8 countries, and operates the most reputable panels in Spain, Portugal and 19 Latin American countries, bringing together over 1,500,000 panellists. The transaction is expected to close in early February 2025, subject to satisfaction of the usual conditions. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 