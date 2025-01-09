Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DE95 | ISIN: FR00140066X4 | Ticker-Symbol: Y2Z
Frankfurt
09.01.25
08:03 Uhr
0,126 Euro
+0,002
+1,94 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METAVISIO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METAVISIO SA 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

METAVISIO: METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing and Ultra Announce a Strategic Partnership Concluded at CES 2025 in Las Vegas to Integrate Innovative Gaming Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

This partnership aims to integrate innovative software solutions and platforms directly onto THOMSON computers, while exploring promising synergies in cutting-edge fields such as Web 3 and digital tokens.

DAMMARIE-LES-LYS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / METAVISIO (THOMSON), (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO, bloomberg code: ALTHO:FP, reuters Code: ALTHO.PA), a french company specializing in the design, production and marketing of portable computers Ultra, a leader in the development of gaming and Web 3 solutions, today announce a strategic partnership based on the pre-installation of Ultra's software solutions and platforms on THOMSON computers, thus offering an enhanced and seamlessly integrated user experience.

As part of this collaboration, the generated revenues will be equally split, with 50% for METAVISIO and 50% for Ultra. This balanced model optimizes benefits for both parties while encouraging the adoption of the solutions by end users.

The two companies also commit to working together on communication, marketing, and sales initiatives to increase the visibility and adoption of the pre-installed solutions. Furthermore, this partnership paves the way for promising synergies in emerging fields such as Web3 and digital tokens, strengthening METAVISIO's innovative positioning in the market.

This strategic partnership is established for an initial term of seven years, representing a mutual growth opportunity and expansion into high-potential markets.

About ULTRA

Ultra is a next-generation gaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to redefine the gaming experience. Designed by gamers for gamers, Ultra's ecosystem includes a decentralized marketplace, eSports tournaments, and much more. With the ambition to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming, Ultra creates an ecosystem that combines cutting-edge technology with seamless user experiences, bringing value to players, developers, and creators worldwide.

For more information/ www.ultra.io

About METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4 - ALTHO) is a French company specialized in research, design, and marketing of laptops under the THOMSON Computing brand. Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best price."

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME Equity Savings Plan) and holds the status of an Innovative Company (FCPI).

For more information: www.metavisio.eu

Contact press and investors
Gabriel Rafaty metavisio@aimpact.net

ACT

SOURCE: METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.