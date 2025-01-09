METAVISIO: METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing and Ultra Announce a Strategic Partnership Concluded at CES 2025 in Las Vegas to Integrate Innovative Gaming Solutions

This partnership aims to integrate innovative software solutions and platforms directly onto THOMSON computers, while exploring promising synergies in cutting-edge fields such as Web 3 and digital tokens.

DAMMARIE-LES-LYS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / METAVISIO (THOMSON), (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO, bloomberg code: ALTHO:FP, reuters Code: ALTHO.PA), a french company specializing in the design, production and marketing of portable computers Ultra, a leader in the development of gaming and Web 3 solutions, today announce a strategic partnership based on the pre-installation of Ultra's software solutions and platforms on THOMSON computers, thus offering an enhanced and seamlessly integrated user experience.

As part of this collaboration, the generated revenues will be equally split, with 50% for METAVISIO and 50% for Ultra. This balanced model optimizes benefits for both parties while encouraging the adoption of the solutions by end users.

The two companies also commit to working together on communication, marketing, and sales initiatives to increase the visibility and adoption of the pre-installed solutions. Furthermore, this partnership paves the way for promising synergies in emerging fields such as Web3 and digital tokens, strengthening METAVISIO's innovative positioning in the market.

This strategic partnership is established for an initial term of seven years, representing a mutual growth opportunity and expansion into high-potential markets.

About ULTRA

Ultra is a next-generation gaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to redefine the gaming experience. Designed by gamers for gamers, Ultra's ecosystem includes a decentralized marketplace, eSports tournaments, and much more. With the ambition to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming, Ultra creates an ecosystem that combines cutting-edge technology with seamless user experiences, bringing value to players, developers, and creators worldwide.

For more information/ www.ultra.io

About METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4 - ALTHO) is a French company specialized in research, design, and marketing of laptops under the THOMSON Computing brand. Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best price."

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME Equity Savings Plan) and holds the status of an Innovative Company (FCPI).

For more information: www.metavisio.eu

