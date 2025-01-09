Cloud9 Esports Inc.: Cloud9 Welcomes PAGODA Snacks as Official Egg Roll Partner

Cloud9, one of the world's leading esports organizations, is excited to announce its partnership with PAGODA® Snacks, the beloved brand known for its delicious egg rolls. PAGODA® Snacks is now the "Official Egg Roll" of Cloud9's League of Legends team, a partnership that promises to "Put the egg rolls in" fan engagement and bring fans more than just gameplay.

This partnership brings together two champs in their own worlds-Cloud9 taking over the Rift and PAGODA® brand serving up the perfect game-time snacks. Together, they aim to create memorable moments through a mix of engaging content, exclusive streaming experiences, and exciting in-person events that cater to fans of both brands.

"Cloud9 is always seeking partners that align with our vision of delivering unparalleled experiences to our fans," said Jack Etienne, Co-founder and CEO of Cloud9. "With PAGODA® brand on board, we're bringing something new and delicious to the table-literally and figuratively."

PAGODA® brand's partnership extends to all Cloud9 League of Legends and LTA talent, from star players to fan-favorite streamers. Fans can look forward to seeing egg rolls as a centerpiece in various activations, showing how gaming greatness and tasty snacks are the perfect match.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Cloud9, an organization that champions creativity and engagement in everything they do," said Monica Ball, Brand Manager, PAGODA® Snacks. "This partnership is about connecting with fans on a whole new level and sharing our passion for craveable and convenient snacks."

Fans won't have to wait long to see the results of this partnership, with content drops and activations planned throughout the year. Whether you're tuning into a Cloud9 match or attending an in-person event, PAGODA® 's egg rolls will be there to enhance the experience.

To learn more about PAGODA® Snacks' offerings, visit https://www.pagodasnacks.com/ .

About Cloud9

Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike.

About PAGODA® Snacks

Made with quality ingredients, PAGODA® Snacks strive to be the superheroes in every family's freezer. With golden-brown, crispy, crunchy wrappers, fresh-cut vegetables, tasty filling and quality ingredients, PAGODA® Egg Rolls are the perfect snack to crush your cravings. PAGODA® Snacks include egg rolls, crab rangoon, and cream cheese wontons. The brand's entire portfolio of products contains no partially hydrogenated oils, no high fructose corn syrup and no added MSG. PAGODA® Snacks are made and distributed throughout the U.S. by subsidiaries of Schwan's Company. For more information, please visit www.pagodasnacks.com .

Contact Information

Yangsin Lau Vazquez

Senior Marketing Manager

press@cloud9.gg

Chuck Blomberg

Sr. Communications Manager, PAGODA® Snacks

chuck.blomberg@schwans.com

SOURCE: Cloud9 Esports Inc.

