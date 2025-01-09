WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A research team, led by scientists from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, examined the effects of fluoride exposure on IQ scores in children.Water fluoridation, the process of adding fluoride to public water supplies, is intended to reach a level of about 0.7 milligrams per liter of water, helping to prevent tooth decay, and address other oral health-related issues.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an optimal fluoridation level of 0.7 mg/L with a safety standard set at 2.0mg/L.For the study, researchers examined data, involving nearly 21,000 children, across ten countries - China, Canada, Denmark, India, Iran, Mexico, New Zealand, Pakistan, Spain, and Taiwan.Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the analysis found a significant link between children's IQ scores and higher fluoride exposure. Specifically, for every 1 mg/L increase in urinary fluoride levels, researchers observed an average decrease of 1.63 IQ points.'There is concern that pregnant women and children are getting fluoride from many sources,' said lead author Kyla Taylor, an epidemiologist at the institute. 'and that their total fluoride exposure is too high and may affect fetal, infant and child neurodevelopment.'Notably, individuals are often exposed to fluorine through various sources, such as toothpaste, coffee, black tea, mouthwashes and seafood items.The potential link between fluoride exposure and decline in cognitive function of children have raised several concerns. However, further research is required to better understand the extent of this association.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX