WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, as investors continued to pick up the safe-haven asset amid concerns about potential tariff hikes by the Trump administration, and persisting geopolitical worries.The dollar, which stayed a bit subdued amid a lack of triggers as U.S. financial markets remained closed, gained marginally at 109.16.U.S. markets are closed today in observance of a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.Gold futures for January closed higher by $19.30 or about 0.72% at $2,683.80 an ounce, a more than 4-week closing high.Silver futures for January settled at $30.791 an ounce, gaining $0.339 or 1.11%, and extending the climb for the sixth consecutive session.Copper futures for January climbed to $4.2690 per pound, gaining $0.0415 or nearly 1%.The dollar held steady after the minutes from the Fed's December meeting revealed that officials expect slower rate cuts in 2025 and remain worried about the inflation impacts from Trump's policies.Amid a healthy labor market, traders now expect the first Fed rate cut this year in either May or June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.The closely-watched monthly jobs report, due on Friday, is expected to provide additional clarity about the Fed's rate trajectory in 2025.