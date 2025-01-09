BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit in the January to November period was EUR 16.7 billion, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Exports for the 11-month period totaled EUR 21.8 billion and imports was EUR 38.5 billion. The coverage of import by export was 56.6 percent.The statistical office released the revised data for January to October that showed the external trade deficit at EUR 15.4 billion. Exports for the period was EUR 19.7 billion and imports were worth EUR 35.1 billion.The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 1.450 billion in the month of October from EUR 1.497 billion in September. In the same month of 2023, the shortfall was EUR 1.361 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX