COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production declined in November after rebounding in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 5.3 percent strong growth in October.Among sectors, the largest contraction was seen in the machinery industry, where output slumped by 11.0 percent. Data showed that output produced in the pharmaceutical industry, which was the most important sector in the Danish industry, showed a decrease of 2.2 percent.Separate official data showed that Denmark's trade surplus decreased to DKK 39.6 billion in November from DKK 40.8 billion in November. Exports of goods and services fell 1.4 percent over the month, and imports slid by 1.0 percent.