REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Tech giants Google and Microsoft (MSFT) have donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund.The search-engine company owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and the software behemoth thus become the latest major tech companies to donate to the new President's inauguration fund, an attempt to earn some goodwill with the new administration.'Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage. We're also donating to the inaugural committee,' said Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy, according to CNBC.José Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, also told the wire that the company has donated to previous inauguration funds and previously hosted livestreams of inauguration ceremonies.Google made its donation on Monday, January 6. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta (META) both announced $1 million donations to the inaugural fund late last year, and Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook have also reportedly contributed.Meanwhile, Microsoft has also donated $1 million to the fund. According to Bloomberg, a spokesperson confirmed the company's donation to Trump's inaugural fund in a statement on Thursday. The company donated $500,000 each to Trump's inauguration in 2017 and Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, the report says.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX