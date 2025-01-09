MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's goods trade deficit for November shrunk from a year ago as exports increased and imports decreased, preliminary data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The visible trade deficit narrowed to EUR 136.3 million from EUR 186.6 million in the same month of 2023. In October, the shortfall was EUR 328.1 million.Exports increased by EUR 10.8 million to total EUR 509.0 million, driven by more sales of commodities, foods, and chemicals to other countries.Imports decreased by EUR 39.5 million to reach EUR 645.3 million amid weaker demand for machinery and transport equipment and chemicals.In the January to November period, the trade deficit widened by EUR 382.6 million year-on-year to EUR 4.234 billion as imports increased more than exports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX