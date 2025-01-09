BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tourist arrivals and stays in Croatia logged double-digit gains in November compared to a year ago, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Arrivals surged 20.5 percent year-on-year to 444,000 and nights in commercial accommodation establishments surged 20.1 percent to 989,000.Visits by domestic tourists grew 30.7 percent to 203,000 and their nights climbed 30.8 percent to 390,000.Foreign tourist arrivals rose 13.0 percent to 241,000 and their overnight stays grew 14.1 percent to 599,000.Slovenian tourists accounted for 15.3 percent of total nights, the biggest share among foreign visitors.The City of Zagreb recorded the highest number of tourist nights in November, 18.9 percent of the total.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX