ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK), a Finnish multinational telecommunication company, Thursday announced its selection by Openreach to build its One Network Platform, an open-access fiber network designed to serve millions of UK homes and businesses.Utilizing Nokia's Altiplano and NSP network domain controllers, the platform aims to expand Openreach's reach from 17 million to 25 million connected premises by the end of 2026, addressing the rising demand for high-speed broadband across the UK.Openreach's open wholesale broadband network provides ultrafast full-fiber services through approximately 300 communication service providers, reaching urban areas, towns, villages, and even remote rural communities in the UK. Enabled by Nokia technology, the Openreach One Network Platform offers the scalability, adaptability, and efficiency required to meet market demands while minimizing the number of exchange buildings needed nationwide.Nokia's modular data center solution enables Openreach to build a large-scale, efficient open-access network, reducing power and space needs by over 50%. It supports flexible deployment models for varying population densities, simplifying connectivity for service providers.Using Nokia's Altiplano and NSP controllers, Openreach can automate fiber services across multiple technologies, reducing operational complexity by 85% and offering detailed network insights via streaming telemetry.Wednesday NOK closed at $4.66 or 0.65% higher and after market hours fell and closed at $4.6 or 1.29% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX