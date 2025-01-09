JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release November numbers for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to slip 0.9 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year after rising 2.9 percent on month and falling 1.3 percent on year in October.Japan also will see November results for its leading and coincident indexes; in October, they were up 0.2 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.Indonesia will provide November data for retail sales; in October, sales were up 1.5 percent on year.Malaysia will release November numbers for industrial production and unemployment; in October, production was up 2.1 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX