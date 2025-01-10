LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts said that it agreed to acquire Crown London (Aspinalls), a small, members-only casino in the heart of London's upscale Mayfair district, from Crown Resorts.The acquisition is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals, which are anticipated in the second half of 2025.According to the company, Crown London spans two historic townhouses at 27-28 Curzon Street, Mayfair, London. It offers 20 gaming tables in a variety of sophisticated salons, as well as an intimate restaurant and lounge for entertaining. The casino will operate under the Crown London name until the transaction closes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX