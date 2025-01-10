WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) announced an agreement with Hannah Storm, a nationally renowned sports broadcaster, who recently revealed her battle with breast cancer.As per the deal, Storm will act as an ambassador for the Myriad Genetics Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Program featuring the MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test, hereditary cancer test and polygenic risk prediction test for all ancestries. She will promote the importance of collecting a detailed family health history for cancer and understanding the associated cancer risks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX