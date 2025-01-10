WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) confirmed the closure of 66 of its stores that are not part of its future plans. These closures are a part of the Bold New Chapter strategy, which was announced in February 2024. The plan is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth which includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy's locations through fiscal 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX