EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) and the manga and anime media brand TOKYOPOP have partnered to create original manga-style graphic novels for children aged 8-12, based on Mattel's Hot Wheels and Barbie brands.The initial titles will include a western-style manga graphic novel series inspired by Hot Wheels, along with new stories featuring characters from Barbie. The new series are set to debut in print in 2026, showcasing fresh artwork and original storytelling, and introducing the beloved brands to new audiences in unique and creative formats.