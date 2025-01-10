WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mantle Ridge LP, which, together with its affiliates, beneficially owns approximately $1.3 billion of the outstanding common shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), announced that Glass Lewis & Co., an independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Air Products shareholders vote 'FOR' the election of all four of Mantle Ridge's director nominees - Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Tracy McKibben, and Dennis Reilley - to the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for January 23, 2025.Mantle Ridge LP noted that Glass Lewis also recommended shareholders vote 'WITHHOLD' on Air Products' nominees Charles Cogut, Lisa Davis, Seifollah Ghasemi, and Edward Monser.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX