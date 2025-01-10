TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index as well as coincident index declined in November, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 107.0 in November from 109.1 in October.A similar lower reading was last seen in August. The score was forecast to drop less markedly to 107.2.Likewise, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation registered 115.3, down from 116.8 in the previous month.On the other hand, the lagging index improved to 108.7 in November from 107.5 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX