MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and consumer spending from France and retail sales from Italy are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial output and consumer spending for November. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.1 percent on month, the same pace of decline as seen in October. Consumer spending is forecast to climb 0.1 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to release industrial production for November.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases retail sales data. Economists expect retail sales to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in November, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in October.