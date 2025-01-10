The controller integrates selected third-party products into the SolarEdge EMS ecosystem by connecting to a household's internet router via the local area network (LAN). It can communicate with inverters, electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps and SolarEdge's servers. Israel-based SolarEdge is rolling out a new controller product in Europe, the company's smart energy manager for residential solar, as the business targets opportunities in the energy management systems (EMS) segment. Christian Carraro, general manager for SolarEdge in Europe, has told pv magazine that the energy management system ...

