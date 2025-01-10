BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in December, figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.The unemployment rate came in at seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent, the same as in November. The rate was forecast to rise to 2.7 percent.The number of people out of work increased only by 208 to 121,800 in December.On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 2.8 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month.In 2024, the unemployment rate averaged 2.4 percent, up from 2.0 percent in 2023. The number of unemployed increased 19,027 from the last year.The youth unemployment rate advanced to 2.3 percent in 2024 from 2.0 percent in 2023, data showed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX