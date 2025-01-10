TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, reported that its net revenues for the month of December 2024 rose 6.0% to NT$52.91 billion from the prior year. In US dollar terms, monthly net revenues were $1.63 billion up 2.6% from the prior year.ATM net revenues for the month of December 2024 climbed 10.3% to $921 million from the prior year.Net revenues for the fourth quarter slightly increased 0.4% to $5.046 billion from $5.028 billion last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX