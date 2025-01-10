PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France consumer spending rebounded in November on rising engineered goods and food consumption, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.Household consumption advanced unexpectedly by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, offsetting the revised 0.3 percent fall in October. Spending was forecast to edge up 0.1 percent.The rebound was driven by the 0.9 percent increase in engineered goods consumption and a 0.3 percent rise in food consumption, data showed.Meanwhile, energy consumption fell for the third consecutive month, down 0.8 percent as the increase in gas consumption did not offset the further decline in electricity consumption.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX