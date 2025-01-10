JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HLB.F), a provider of building materials, Friday said it proposed Kim Fausing as Chairman of the company.Kim Fausing will succeed Jan Jenisch, who has been appointed as Chairman and CEO of the planned North American company.Fausing has been a member of the Board of Directors of Holcim since 2020 and serves on the Audit Committee. Since Jul 2017, he has been the president and chief executive officer of Danfoss Group, Denmark.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX