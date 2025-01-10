PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production registered an unexpected growth in November largely due to the rebound in transport equipment output, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.Industrial production grew 0.2 percent in November from October, when it was down 0.3 percent. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.1 percent.Similarly, manufacturing output expanded 0.2 percent, partially offsetting the 0.1 percent drop a month ago.Within manufacturing, manufacture of transport equipment surged 3.8 percent and that of coke and refined products edged up 0.1 percent.On the other hand, manufacture of food products and beverages and machinery and equipment goods slid 0.7 percent each.Further, mining and quarrying, energy, waste supply and waste management showed a marginal 0.1 percent growth in November. At the same time, growth in construction output improved to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX