MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in November, the statistical office INE said on Friday.Industrial production logged an adjusted annual decline of 0.4 percent in November, following a 1.5 percent growth in October. This was the first decrease since July and also marked the biggest fall since March 2024.Among components of industrial output, capital goods and energy production plunged 2.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, consumer goods production grew 1.1 percent and intermediate goods output moved up 0.3 percent.On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 3.4 percent, reversing October's 6.5 percent expansion.Month-on-month, industrial output slid 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent rise in October. This was the first fall in four months, data showed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX