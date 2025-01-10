OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased further in December to the lowest level in four years, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 2.4 percent gain in October.Further, this was the weakest inflation since December 2020, when prices had risen 1.4 percent.The annual price growth for housing and utilities softened to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent in November. Similarly, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slower pace of 4.0 percent versus 4.2 percent a month ago.Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, eased to 2.7 percent in December from 3.0 percent in the previous month.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in December after rising 0.3 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX