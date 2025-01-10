LA POSTE SA announces the successful placement of a deeply subordinated notes issuance and sets the Maximum Acceptance Amount of its Tender Offer at EUR 750,000,000

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Paris, 9 January 2025

La Poste SA

announces the successful placement of a deeply subordinated notes issuance for an amount of €750,000,000

and

sets the Maximum Acceptance Amount of its previously launched Tender Offer

at €750,000,000

La Poste SA (the "Company") has successfully placed a €750,000,000 undated non-call 6.5 year deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes issuance (the "New Notes"). The New Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. It is also expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of BB+/BBB+ (S&P/Fitch). The settlement of the New Notes is expected to occur on 16 January 2025.

Following the placement of the New Notes, the Company announces the maximum acceptance amount of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") on its €750,000,000 undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes issued in 2018 (all of which are currently outstanding) (ISIN: FR0013331949) (the "Existing Notes") up to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes, i.e., €750,000,000 (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"). The Company will announce the final aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes accepted for purchase under its Tender Offer at its sole discretion upon the publication of the Tender Offer results.

The Tender Offer began on 7 January 2025 and will expire on 14 January 2025 at 5.00 p.m. (CET) subject to extension, withdrawal, reopening, or termination at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company. The results of the Tender Offer will be announced as soon as practicable on 15 January 2025 and remain subject to the successful settlement of the New Notes (or waiver of this condition).

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer or the issuance of New Notes in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No offer to sell or solicitation of an order to sell or subscribe for a security may be made in a country or territory in which such an offer or solicitation would be contrary to the regulations in force or before its registration under securities law in force in such country or territory. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Tenders of Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.

United States

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act (each a "U.S. Person").

The Tender Offer is not being made and will not be made directly or indirectly in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, telex, telephone, email and other forms of electronic transmission) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national securities exchange of, the United States or to U.S. Persons and the Existing Notes may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States, by persons located or resident in the United States of America ("U.S. holders" within the meaning of Rule 800(h) under the Securities Act). Accordingly, any documents or materials related to the Tender Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to any such person. Any purported tender instruction in response to the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and tender instructions made by a person located or resident in the United States of America or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States will not be accepted.

For the purposes of the above paragraph, United States means the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the North Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

______________________________

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest bancassurer in the eurozone. La Poste Groupe has four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste Groupe relies on its network of local, human and digital services, the largest in France. This network comprises 37,500 contact points, including 17,000 postal contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and more than 20,500 points of access to a postal service (pick-up points in retail outlets and lockers, and Espaces Pro areas). La Poste Groupe delivers yearly over 15 billion items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), six days a week. In 2023, La Poste Groupe generated €34.1 billion in revenue, of which 44% were generated outside France, and had a headcount of 233,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which more than 179,000 in France. As part of its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the public company has set itself the course for profitable and responsible growth in France and abroad, based on a robust multi-business model. As a mission-driven company since 2021 and a leader in environmental transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe is committed to reaching "net zero emissions" by 2040.

______________________________

Financial Communication and Investors' Relations



Olivier Gall

+33 6 22 25 50 42

olivier.gall@laposte.fr



Stéphane Dalla Sartora

+33 7 87 39 58 80

stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr



Annie Dupeyron

+33 6 48 00 61 49

annie.dupeyron@laposte.fr Press relations



+33 1 55 44 22 37

service.presse@laposte.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mm+dZJppkpiZnpuckpppaZSZa5hllJXKl5aWxZZolMyYbW9hmWuTmsXGZnFqmW1t

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89487-la-poste-cp-pricing_maa-en.pdf