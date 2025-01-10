Aetina Corporation: Aetina Works with Qualcomm to Advance Edge AI with Groundbreaking On-Prem Solutions

TAIPEI, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina Corporation, a leading provider of edge AI solutions and a subsidiary of Innodisk Group, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., who unveiled a revolutionary Qualcomm® AI On-Prem Appliance Solution and Qualcomm® AI Inference Suite for On-Prem. This collaboration combines Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge inference accelerators and advanced software with Aetina's edge computing hardware to deliver unprecedented computing power and ready-to-use AI applications for enterprises and industrial organizations.

The flagship offering, the Aetina MegaEdge AIP-FR68, sets a new industry benchmark by integrating Qualcomm® Cloud AI family of accelerator cards. Each Cloud AI 100 Ultra card delivers an impressive 870 TOPS of AI computing power at 8-bit integer (INT8) while maintaining remarkable energy efficiency at just 150W power consumption. The system supports dual Cloud AI 100 Ultra cards in a single desktop workstation. This groundbreaking combination of power and efficiency in a compact form factor revolutionizes on-premises AI processing, making enterprise-grade computing more accessible than ever.

Richard Hung, Vice President at Aetina, emphasized the transformative potential: "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies marks a significant breakthrough in edge AI deployment. By achieving the complex landscape in a desktop form factor, we're democratizing access to enterprise-grade AI capabilities. This solution enables businesses to run sophisticated AI models locally, ensuring data privacy while maintaining superior interoperability and cloud-level performance."

The collaboration introduces innovative applications in generative AI, particularly through Large Language Models (LLMs) with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). This advancement enables organizations to rapidly develop, test, and customize generative AI models on standard PC workstations, with seamless scalability to private or cloud data centers. This capability is particularly valuable for industries requiring secure, high-performance AI processing, such as healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. Additionally, the collaboration strengthens Aetina's role as a key AI innovator within the Innodisk Group, highlighting its expertise in global partnerships.

"We are excited to introduce novel and advanced on-prem AI inference appliance solutions with Aetina," said Rashid Attar, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "These solutions address enterprise on-prem AI needs across a diverse set of sectors and combined with the AI Inference Suite enable a broad range of AI agents, applications, and use cases."

The Qualcomm AI On-Prem Appliance Solution combines state-of-the-art processors with comprehensive Qualcomm AI Inference Suite for On-Prem to offer a powerful, localized AI computing solution that operates efficiently within enterprise environments. The new bundle solution will be available through global distribution partners starting in Q1 2025, marking a significant milestone in making enterprise-grade AI accessible to organizations of all sizes.

About Aetina Corporation

Aetina, a provider of state-of-the-art AI solutions, offers a wide range of AI computing systems, platforms, hardware, and software tools ideal for the creation of different types of vertical AI. Aetina's integrated solutions empower its Arm, x86 computers, GPUs, ASIC hardware, cloud management software, and development tools with artificial intelligence, delivering comprehensive, tailor-made hardware and software suites to enable smooth, quick system intellectualization progress at the edge. With its ecosystem network, Aetina makes the creation and deployment of any specific AI-powered applications highly achievable by leveraging its global partners' AI technologies.

