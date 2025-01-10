BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up marginally in cautious trade Friday morning as investors await U.S. non-farm payroll for some clarity about the outlook on Federal Reserve's possible moves with regard to interest rates.The mood is quite subdued amid a lack of fresh economic and corporate news, and due to the yields on Germany's long-term 10-year bond hitting muti-month highs.The U.S. jobs report may reveal a moderation in job growth for December, but the jobless rate is seen holding at 4.2%, supporting the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate cuts this year.The benchmark DAX was up 3.53 points or 0.02% at 20,322.90 a little while ago.Deutsche Telekom is up 1.5%. Continental is gaining about 1.2%, while Fresenius Medical Care, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens Energy, Bayer and Symrise are up 0.5 to 0.7%.Zalando is declining by about 2.7%. E.ON is down 2%, while Porsche, RWE, Puma, Munich RE, Daimler Truck Holding and HeidelbergCement are down 0.6 to 1.5%.Midcap stocks Kion Group, Freenet and Nordex are gaining 1%, 1.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Delivery Hero is down nearly 1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX