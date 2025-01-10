BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) posted a GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $547 thousand, or $0.08 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended November 30, 2024. GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 21%. Operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was negative at 52%. Revenue was $1.3 million. The company's cash and cash equivalents were $1.2 million at November 30, 2024.SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX