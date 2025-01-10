BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K.'s benchmark stock index FTSE 100 is down marginally Friday morning with stocks moving in a narrow range as investors largely refrain from making significant moves while awaiting the crucial U.S. jobs data due later in the day.The report from the Labor Department is expected to provide some clues about the Federal Reserve's policy moves.The FTSE 100 is down 22.08 points or 0.27% at 8,297.61.Reckitt Benckiser is gaining more than 2.5%. Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Redrow, Anglo American Plc, Intercontinental Hotels Group, WPP, BP and Rio Tinto are up 1 to 2%.Shares of shipping services provider Clarkson Plc are soaring 9%. Close Brothers, which had a good session earlier this week, is up nearly 1%. Burberry Group shares are also gaining nearly 1%.Beazley is declining more than 4%. Hiscox is down by about 3.2% and Entain is lower by nearly 3%. Sainsbury (J), Tesco, Croda International, St. James's Place, BT Group, Diageo and IAG are down 1 to 2%.Haleon is down by about 1.7% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock's rating to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight.'Wizz Air Holdings, Kier Group, Greggs, 3i Infrastructure and Babcock International are also notably lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX