MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As the Biden Administration approaches its final days, the United States has announced another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to Ukraine.The latest and most probably the last additional military assistance provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million.As part of the continued surge in security aid that President Joe Biden announced on September 26, the additional capabilities that the Pentagon pledged to meet Ukrainian forces' most urgent needs include missiles for air defense; air-to-ground munitions; and equipment to support Ukraine's use of F-16s.This is the Biden Administration's seventy-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved