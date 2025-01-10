WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lebanese Army Chief Joseph Aoun has been elected as the country's new president, filling the post that remained vacant for more than two years.Lebanon's parliament chose the 61-year-old U.S.-trained Lebanese general as the head of the state Thursday.His election marks a significant development for the country, filling a political void amid ongoing challenges.Born into a Maronite Christian family in Sin el Fil, Aoun has been serving as the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces since 2017.Having overseen the army amid popular unrest in 2019 and during Israel's invasion last year, his leadership is seen as crucial for stabilizing Lebanon's polarized and sometimes sectarian political system and leading the country out of an economic crisis.President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke with Aoun to congratulate his counterpart, who is widely regarded as supported by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.Biden agreed that the time is now to fully implement the cessation of hostilities announced on November 26, 2024, and for Lebanon and its people to recover and rebuild, the White House said. He pledged to continue U.S. support for Lebanon's security forces, and for Lebanon's recovery and reconstruction efforts.Biden assured that he has full confidence President Aoun is the right leader to guide Lebanon through this moment of challenges and opportunities for his country.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX